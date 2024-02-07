University of Waterloo bars ‘straight white men’ from applying for recent job openings

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

The University of Waterloo is actively hiring but only the 'gender-fluid' and racial minorities may apply.

The David R. Cheriton School of Computer Science in the Faculty of Mathematics, the largest such faculty in Canada, is inviting academics and real-world professionals to apply for the tenured rank of full or associate professor.

Focusing on all areas of artificial intelligence, position one seeks qualified persons who “self-identify as women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, or two-spirit. The second position, emphasizing computer science, is open to those who “self-identify as racialized minorities.”

All eligible applicants must possess a doctoral degree or an equivalent terminal degree in computer science, according to the university’s website. But the school claims the posting reflects their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The University values the diverse and intersectional identities of its students, faculty, and staff,” they write, placing emphasis on applicants who actively embrace ‘anti-racism.’

“As such, we encourage applications from candidates who have been historically disadvantaged and marginalized, including applicants who identify as Indigenous peoples (e.g., First Nations, Métis, Inuit/Inuk), Black, racialized, people with disabilities, women and/or 2SLGBTQ+.”

The posting subscribes to the tenets of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, which seeks to address the “underrepresentation of individuals from equity-seeking groups” among Canada Research Chairs (CRC).

“Under the Code, all organizations are prohibited from treating people unfairly because of Code grounds, must remove barriers that cause discrimination, and must stop it when it occurs,” it reads.

Although the Ontario Human Rights Code prohibits employment-based discrimination on the grounds of ethnicity and sexual orientation, “special programs” that help “disadvantaged groups improve their situation” is listed as a notable exception to the rule.

“The Code and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms both recognize the importance of addressing historical disadvantages by protecting special programs to help marginalized groups,” it reads, with the backing of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Organizations do not need permission from the OHRC to develop a special program, clarified the commission.

The Government of Canada established the Tier 1 CRC to “foster research excellence” at post-secondary institutions.

“The successful candidates will be appointed as regular members of the school and each subsequently nominated for a Tier 1 CRC,” reads the job posting. It adds that nominations are subject to review and approval by the CRC Secretariat.

Rank and salary will be commensurate with experience, said the university, with the salary ranging from $170,000–$250,000. The anticipated start date is July 1, 2024.