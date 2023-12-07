UNLV campus shooter identified as former associate professor

AP Photo/John Locher

A former associate professor has been identified as the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) on Wednesday, which left three people dead and another injured.

The 67-year-old man, who previously worked at East Carolina University for 15 years, had recently applied for a job at UNLV but was not hired, according to police sources reported by ABC News.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. at Beam Hall, the university's business school, where the shooter commenced his attack on the fourth floor and continued to multiple floors. Las Vegas Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill reported that the gunman was eventually confronted by law enforcement officers outside the building and was killed during a shootout with two responding detectives.

Sheriff McMahill highlighted the crucial role of the police officers in preventing further loss of life, stating that the armed confrontation effectively halted the shooter's rampage.

The victims of the attack were identified as faculty and staff members, suggesting the possibility of a targeted attack. The injured individual, initially in critical condition, is now reported to be stable.

The shooter, described on his LinkedIn profile as a "semi-retired university professor," held academic degrees from Radford University, Duke University, and the University of Georgia. His academic background included mathematics and statistics.

Investigators have searched the gunman's home in Henderson, Nevada, roughly 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas, uncovering his phone and writings. These items are currently under examination to gain insights into the motive behind the shooting.