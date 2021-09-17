Unvaccinated university students risk losing everything in B.C.

Students at British Columbia's Trinity Western University are losing scholarships, dormitory housing, cafeteria access and athletic programs for refusing or being unable to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • By
  • September 17, 2021

Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia is discriminating against unvaccinated students.

The Christian university has begun revoking scholarships, dormitory housing, cafeteria access and athletic program access from students who are unwilling or unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, with no exemptions.

As many as 70 students are being displaced and are being forced to find alternative means of housing, some of whom are from out of province.

Rebel News travelled to the campus to visit with students and hear their stories.

