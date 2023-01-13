Unvaxxed nurse joins us to ask residents in B.C. Premier's riding about vax mandates

WEF Reports 2023 Rebel News is sending a team of SEVEN reporters, videographers and producers led by our fearless Rebel Commander Ezra Levant to Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20 to cover the World Economic Forum's 2023 Annual Meeting. Please donate to support our 100% independent journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, our shared Airbnb outside the city, car rental, meals and lots of coffee! World Economic Forum E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

British Columbia is one of the few places left in the world still imposing a blanket COVID-19 vaccine mandate against healthy and qualified health-care workers, and it shows.

The province's rural emergency rooms keep closing and people, including babies as young as eight months old, who may have survived have died while waiting for efficient care. Yet, B.C.’s political health forces, such as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix, continue to prevent thousands of health-care workers from saving citizens lives, and they are doing so all under Premier David Eby’s watch.

BC Premier David Eby claims his government is looking into everything holding back understaffed health facilities from having more workers



Yet his province still has nonsensical vaccine mandates stopping thousands of healthcare workers from exactly that https://t.co/iAUzefE5ju pic.twitter.com/ZE4DANV1lO — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 13, 2023

During a January 9 press release where the BC government announced that they would be increasing supports and decreasing training time to make it easier for foreign nurses to work in the province, president of the BC Nurses Union, Aman Grewal stated that B.C. currently has 5200 nursing vacancies and that “by 2031 the province will need 26000 new nurses.”

The @BCNursesUnion has a lot of nerve acting like they are so relieved to finally see some action towards critical nursing shortages.



This is the same union that fails to fight for many healthy jab-free nurses who are cleaning houses and on welfare thanks to BC’s jab mandates. pic.twitter.com/33r9qU80Y0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 13, 2023

So what does the public think about BC’s lingering mandates despite BC’s crashing healthcare system? Do they even know that this type of mandate still exists? Do they agree with the punishment of vaccine-free healthcare workers that won’t be jabbed with an experimental drug that doesn’t stop COVID-19 transmission?

To find out the answer to those questions, my producer, Matt Brevner, and nurse Aurora Bisson-Montpetit and I headed down to West Broadway Vancouver. We asked people passing by Premier Eby’s MLA office for their opinion on this important question.

This is just a taste of how illogical BC’s vax mandates still punishing vax-free healthcare workers & their would be patients are.



My question to Premier @Dave_Eby, @adriandix & Dr. Bonnie Henry is how many more babies need to die before you give us back these frontline heroes? pic.twitter.com/R9uqWMUyac — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 5, 2023

I first introduced you to Bisson-Montpetit after she questioned B.C.’s Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) on the logic and science behind these arguably negligent vaccine mandates. Bisson-Montpetit is one of the approximately 2,000 nurses who are banished from working in the province's health-care settings until these mandates are dropped.

What will you be doing for all of the B.C. nurses who are on welfare instead of saving lives because of your provinces coercive jab mandates?



Nurses like Aurora.https://t.co/3AQbKiTzwh — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 10, 2023

Coincidentally, when we arrived, posters by a grassroots movement seeking to have Premier Eby’s MLA seat recalled due to his oversight in the passing of Bill 36 were posted on Premier Eby’s closed-during-business-hours office windows.

Bill 36 is a new law poised to change how B.C.’s health-care system is run drastically. Critics believe that it will pave the way for the government to impose more blanket vaccine mandates and less medical privacy for citizens, regardless of if there is a pandemic or not.

Corinne Mori interview regarding bill 36https://t.co/e12wlJVW4k — bcnursesfightmandates.ca (@Fightingmandate) November 29, 2022

Elections BC has approved the Recall David Eby campaign's petition. Beginning January 17, the group will have 60 days to capture close to 17,000 authentic signatures within Eby’s Vancouver-Point Grey riding in order to be successful.

The group is recruiting volunteers to canvass the riding for signatures and will have five in-person weekend petition signing stations and is organizing an informational protest in front Eby’s office on January 18.

Elections BC has approved a grassroots movements petition seeking to recall premier David Eby’s MLA seat. My article 👉🏾 https://t.co/vUkOe5dloo



*Photo by C. Ptasinski shows BC documentarian @JamesLoewen15 holding a poster for a Recall David Eby protest scheduled for January 18th pic.twitter.com/xGJrFCWWSr — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 13, 2023

Watch the full video report to hear from residents, including one who says he’s known Premier Eby for years, to get their thoughts on the province's lingering health-care vaccine mandates happening under Eby's watch.

If you appreciate that no other news outlets have brought you more reports on how the B.C. government continues to use COVID-19 as an excuse to trample on its citizens right to privacy and bodily autonomy, please consider donating here to help us keep Rebel News running.