US Air Force faces backlash for airman saluting Pride flag
The caption reads, 'June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce.'
The U.S. Air Force faced criticism following a tweet featuring a soldier saluting an LGBTQ+ flag in commemoration of 'Pride Month.'
The depicted image portrays an unidentified individual raising a salute alongside the rainbow, black, brown, and trans colors, as well as the Air Force seal.
While the gender of the person remains ambiguous, it unmistakably represents a uniformed member of the service.
In response to the tweet, the Air Force Global Strike Command issued a statement emphasizing that their diversity serves as a source of competitive advantage.
Our diversity is our competitive advantage https://t.co/fgbaSLXtvX— Air Force Global Strike Command (@AFGlobalStrike) June 7, 2023
Why is the Service member SALUTING the alphabet cult flag?— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023
Its illegal for a uniformed service member to salute anything but the American flag.
This cult is actively disgracing our military and replacing the American flag like we are a conquered people.
This must stop.
The only colors American military ought to salute are Red, White, and Blue. https://t.co/cRu3JgSLRB— Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) June 7, 2023
