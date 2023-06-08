US Air Force faces backlash for airman saluting Pride flag

The caption reads, 'June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce.'

The U.S. Air Force faced criticism following a tweet featuring a soldier saluting an LGBTQ+ flag in commemoration of 'Pride Month.'

The depicted image portrays an unidentified individual raising a salute alongside the rainbow, black, brown, and trans colors, as well as the Air Force seal.

While the gender of the person remains ambiguous, it unmistakably represents a uniformed member of the service.

In response to the tweet, the Air Force Global Strike Command issued a statement emphasizing that their diversity serves as a source of competitive advantage.

United States LGBT news
