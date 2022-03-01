U.S. Army pushing mandatory gender pronoun training

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

While the war in Ukraine rages on, the U.S. Army is pushing through a mandatory training program for enlisted soldiers on gender pronouns, coaching officers on how to offer servicemembers gender reassignment surgery.

An explosive report by the Washington Free Beacon detailed an official military presentation titled, “Policy on the Military Service of Transgender Persons and Persons with Gender Dysphoria,” which was provided to officers in February along with instructions on how to train their subordinates on the material.

Details of the presentation were leaked to the Free Beacon by a whistleblower who was forced to partake in the training as a high-ranking officer in the Army Special Forces, also known as the Green Berets.

Details of the leaked report were confirmed to the publication by a U.S. Army Spokesman, who said that it came from an official program “used to train Army personnel on the recent changes to the DoD and Army transgender service policy.”

Under the policy, every enlisted soldier to officer, including commanders and supervisors, are mandated to undergo the transgender training by September 30, 2022.

The introduction of the presentation comes months after the army’s shift in policies allowing transgender soldiers to openly serve and is part of a larger push by the Biden administration’s “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” initiative to make the military inclusive to transgender and non-binary identifying individuals.

Despite the pushback from Republicans and military veterans, all three branches of the U.S. Military and the U.S. Marines have gone ahead to promote the woke initiative throughout the military.

“The Army allows transgender soldiers to serve openly,” the presentation begins, aimed at U.S. Army officers. “An otherwise qualified soldier shall not be involuntarily separated, discharged, or denied reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity.”

The presentation includes several hypothetical scenarios on how transgender soldiers should be treated depending on which stage of transitioning to the opposite sex they are on.

In one such hypothetical situation, a “soldier who was assigned male at birth says he identifies as a female” and only “lives as a female in his off-duty hours,” and “is not requesting to be treated as a female while on duty.” In that instance, the soldier should be treated with dignity and respect and no further action is required.

However, if the transgender soldier changes his mind and “later requests to be identified as a female during duty hours and/or experiences increased distress relating to his gender identity,” his commanding officer is required to inform the soldier of the army’s transgender policy and recommend that he seek a military medical provider for further transitioning.

“Gender transition in the Army begins when a soldier receives a diagnosis from a military medical provider indicating that gender transition is medically necessary,” the presentation states.

In another hypothetical situation, a solider who is “assigned female at birth” informs her first sergeant that she identifies as the opposite sex and would like to be treated as a male, but has not yet seen a military medical provider. In that case, U.S. Army officers are required to inform the soldier that the army recognizes her newly chosen gender and update her DEERs, the military’s Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System database that tracks servicemembers.

In that instance, the female but “male-identifying” soldier is expected to meet the uniform grooming and physical standards of male servicemembers.

“We remain committed to treating all soldiers with dignity and respect while ensuring good order and discipline,” the U.S. Army spokesman said. “Soldiers who meet those standards can serve openly in their self-identified gender.”

The policy requires military officers to “approach a soldier's gender transition in the same way they approach any soldier receiving any other necessary medical treatment.”