US Army removes 2021 LGBTQ+ recruitment video 'The Calling' as recruitment falls short

As reported by Military.com, the United States Army removed "The Calling" from its YouTube channel just last week. Delisting a video on YouTube does not erase the video entirely; rather, it prevents the video from appearing in the platform's search results and recommendations. Nevertheless, users can still view the video by using the original video link.

Here's the video the US Army wants to pretend doesn't exist, and doesn't want you to watch.



The US Army has removed or delisted this LGBTQ+ recruitment video from its social media platforms. According to military dot com, the Army is having a lot of trouble finding new recruits… pic.twitter.com/gsIFoyRRF4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 18, 2024