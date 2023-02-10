US Border Patrol agents confirmed to be shuttling migrants to Roxham Road

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are allegedly driving migrants to Canadian border, confirming previous reports.

A report by CBC and now confirmed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reveals that taxis based in Plattsburgh, New York, are not the only ones with a side-hustle trafficking illegal migrants into Canada at the unlawful crossing at Roxham Road, Quebec.

Depuis quelques temps, des douaniers américains transporteraients des migrants à Roxham. Ce serait illégal.



Ottawa serait au courant. Les autorités américaines promettent d'enquêter #polcan https://t.co/Lt9srj2ktL pic.twitter.com/ge6ly8cjwx — Romain Schué (@RomainSchue) February 10, 2023

Previous reporting by Rebel News shows a steady flow of migrants, most arriving via taxi, to cross at Roxham Road.

JUST NOW:



An RCMP officer greets a group illegally entering Canada at Roxham Road. They say they are a family of Columbians, who were driven "by a friend in a van" from Boston to an area near the infamous Quebec border crossing.



Full report soon at https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/gU7ypFEnnB — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 9, 2023

New York City has recently begun bussing migrants to the border crossing in southern Quebec, where the majority of migrant crossings into Canada occur.

'Surprise' in Canada as NYC buses migrants to border https://t.co/9vqXSLyN0i — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 7, 2023

Rebel News' Quebec-based journalist Alexa Lavoie observed NYC-sponsored migrant crossings during a recent visit to the border.

ROXHAM ROAD



The mayor of New York, @ericadamsfornyc , is offering taxpayer-funded bus tickets for migrants to shuffle them toward the Canadian border near Quebec to seek asylum.



Today, we saw multiple of them crossing into Canada.



Stay tuned at https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/Q4SybSruTs — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 10, 2023

Data reveals that 82% of migrants crossing at Roxham Road are then placed in taxpayer-funded hotel accommodations.