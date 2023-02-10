US Border Patrol agents confirmed to be shuttling migrants to Roxham Road

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are allegedly driving migrants to Canadian border, confirming previous reports.
A report by CBC and now confirmed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reveals that taxis based in Plattsburgh, New York, are not the only ones with a side-hustle trafficking illegal migrants into Canada at the unlawful crossing at Roxham Road, Quebec.
Depuis quelques temps, des douaniers américains transporteraients des migrants à Roxham. Ce serait illégal.— Romain Schué (@RomainSchue) February 10, 2023
Ottawa serait au courant. Les autorités américaines promettent d'enquêter #polcan https://t.co/Lt9srj2ktL pic.twitter.com/ge6ly8cjwx
Previous reporting by Rebel News shows a steady flow of migrants, most arriving via taxi, to cross at Roxham Road.
JUST NOW:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 9, 2023
An RCMP officer greets a group illegally entering Canada at Roxham Road. They say they are a family of Columbians, who were driven "by a friend in a van" from Boston to an area near the infamous Quebec border crossing.
Full report soon at https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/gU7ypFEnnB
New York City has recently begun bussing migrants to the border crossing in southern Quebec, where the majority of migrant crossings into Canada occur.
'Surprise' in Canada as NYC buses migrants to border https://t.co/9vqXSLyN0i— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 7, 2023
Rebel News' Quebec-based journalist Alexa Lavoie observed NYC-sponsored migrant crossings during a recent visit to the border.
ROXHAM ROAD— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 10, 2023
The mayor of New York, @ericadamsfornyc , is offering taxpayer-funded bus tickets for migrants to shuffle them toward the Canadian border near Quebec to seek asylum.
Today, we saw multiple of them crossing into Canada.
Stay tuned at https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/Q4SybSruTs
Data reveals that 82% of migrants crossing at Roxham Road are then placed in taxpayer-funded hotel accommodations.
The documents show a surge in illegal crossings, from just 50 requiring hotel accommodations in 2018 up to 27,555 inclusive to October 2022.https://t.co/4VkeXCbMgj— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 6, 2023