US Border Patrol agents confirmed to be shuttling migrants to Roxham Road

Border officials on the Canadian side confirmed previous reports that their American counterparts had been bringing migrants to the Canada-US border.

The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are allegedly driving migrants to Canadian border, confirming previous reports.

A report by CBC and now confirmed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reveals that taxis based in Plattsburgh, New York, are not the only ones with a side-hustle trafficking illegal migrants into Canada at the unlawful crossing at Roxham Road, Quebec.

Previous reporting by Rebel News shows a steady flow of migrants, most arriving via taxi, to cross at Roxham Road.

New York City has recently begun bussing migrants to the border crossing in southern Quebec, where the majority of migrant crossings into Canada occur.

Rebel News' Quebec-based journalist Alexa Lavoie observed NYC-sponsored migrant crossings during a recent visit to the border.

Data reveals that 82% of migrants crossing at Roxham Road are then placed in taxpayer-funded hotel accommodations.

