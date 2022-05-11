U.S. Congress set to hold first open hearing on UFOs in over 50 years

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

The United States Congress is set to hold the first open hearing over unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in over 50 years.

Next Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation will be holding a hearing with the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security Ronald Moultrie and Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The last time Congress held an open hearing about UFOs was in the 1970s.

According to The Hill, John Greenewald Jr., creator of TheBlackVault.com, claims that military intelligence officials have redacted most of the information that would be of interest to the public, noting that the government has refused to offer any sort of observations into the identity of the mysterious shapes captured by Air Force pilots and other service members.

“They won’t tell you a single, visual observation on what shapes these are,” he said. “It really solidifies the secrecy behind what these UAP really are. … That begs the question: why? Why is simply a shape of a vehicle a threat to national security if they tell the national public? What could that reveal?”

UAP is the government’s official designation for UFOs and stands for “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.”

The upcoming hearings follow the release of a report last June from the director of national intelligence, which detailed 144 cases of UAPs observed and reported by military aircraft between the years 2004-2021.

“The limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP,” the report stated, per the New York Times.

The report notes that although some of the UAP incidents could simply be the result of censor errors, spoofing, or observer misconception, it is likely that multiple types of the phenomena captured on video and sensor equipment or a host of different explanations.

The report also states that some military observers have expressed reticence in relaying the full extent of their experiences due to stigma related to the topic, which has largely been the domain of conspiracy theorists.

“Although the effects of these stigmas have lessened as senior members of the scientific, policy, military, and intelligence communities engage on the topic seriously in public, reputational risk may keep many observers silent, complicating scientific pursuit of the topic,” the DNI reported.

“UAP pose a hazard to safety of flight and could pose a broader danger if some instances represent sophisticated collection against US military activities by a foreign government or demonstrate a breakthrough aerospace technology by a potential adversary,” according to the report.

Last December, the U.S. Senate set its sights beyond the horizon with a sponsorship of an amendment to open a federal office dedicated to studying UAPs, Rebel News reported.

In a move reminiscent of the hit TV series The X-Files, which featured an FBI office dedicated to the investigation of paranormal activity and extraterrestrials, the proposed office will be run entirely by the government and overseen by the Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence.