U.S. diplomats get tough on EU's censorship of free speech

Officials in the European Union are quick to assert the strength of free speech in the region. Kaja Kallas, the EU's top foreign policy bureaucrat, insisted it is “the very essence of freedom” during an address to European parliament.

U.S. State Department official Sarah Rogers recently highlighted several instances people who “were punished by their governments for saying what they thought was true” during a visit to Europe. Rogers pointed to tougher sentences given to these supposed speech violations when compared to actual violent crimes like sexual assault.

Comments from both Kallas and Rogers came in the wake of the EU's decision to levy a massive fine on X, the Elon Musk-owned social media platform that strongly embraces free speech.

Big Tech censorship expert Allum Bokhari, who serves as the managing director for the Foundation for Freedom Online, joined Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show for an in-depth look at the ongoing fight for free speech in the digital age as the U.S. encourages its allies to stop attacking this fundamental right.

The EU's Digital Services Tax is “now being used to target American companies,” said Allum after Musk, a prominent critic of EU policies, had his platform targeted by regulators.

Under President Donald Trump's leadership, the U.S. is once again promoting free speech among its allies and around the world.

State Department officials like Rogers and her boss, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are now turning the tables on Europe, “putting pressure on U.S. partners to not infringe the free speech rights of Americans,” Allum said.

American representatives are also saying, “this is bad for the free speech of their own people in Europe and the U.K.,” he added.