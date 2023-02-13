US EPA releases list of hazardous chemicals in Ohio train derailment

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Sunday, Norfolk Southern and the Environmental Protection Agency revealed the contents of the five train cars that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The crash, which occurred on February 3, sparked a fire that was extinguished on February 8 after a controlled release of chemicals to mitigate the risk of an explosion.

The train was carrying vinyl chloride, a carcinogen linked to a rare form of liver cancer, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, isobutylene, and ethylhexyl acrylate.

Norfolk Southern said all five cars containing vinyl chloride have been “stabilized” after the material was burned by crews, forming massive plumes of dark smoke that were visible in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

West Virginia American Water said it has not detected any change to raw water from its Ohio River intake, but has “enhanced its treatment processes” as a “precautionary measure.” Federal investigators said an issue with a rail car axle caused the derailment.

West Virginia American Water, the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, said in a statement that its raw water from the Ohio River intake has not been affected, but it has enhanced its treatment processes as a precautionary measure. No drinking water advisories are currently in place for customers.

National Transportation Safety Board Member Michael Graham confirmed that there were “preliminary indications of mechanical issues” for the axle that caused the derailment, according to a report from CBS Pittsburgh.

Footage obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette showed that the Norfolk Southern train had traveled more than 20 miles with a malfunctioning rail car axle.