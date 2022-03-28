U.S. Homeland Security labels convoy a threat, truckers blocked from entering D.C.

For almost four weeks, the U.S. trucker convoy — dubbed the “People's Convoy” — has been attempting to get into the nation's own capital, Washington D.C., to protest federal vaccine mandates and the national emergency declaration which allows the government to override constitutional rights.

Metro police (at the direction of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) has kept the truckers out of the capital by placing government snow plows, dump trucks and police vehicles in front of all highway exits leading to D.C.

The blockades have effectively prohibited the truckers from exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful protest. Many truckers believe the blockades are illegal.

Contingents of the convoy have confronted officers enforcing the blockades with questions surrounding their legality only to be dismissed and threatened with arrest.

The police even threatened to arrest Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo for asking questions regarding the legality of the militarized rolling road closures.

The feeling towards the truckers in D.C. is a mixed bag.

Some residents argued that the truckers should “just get vaccinated” and explained their time would be better spent “delivering goods.” Others in D.C. recognize the truckers’ right to peacefully assemble and protest.

For more coverage of the People's Convoy in the United States, and the Freedom Convoy from Canada, visit ConvoyReports.com.