US House Oversight chairman mentions ‘imminent’ impeachment inquiry into Biden

Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability, James Comer (R-KY), announced the possibility of initiating an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. This follows ongoing investigations into the overseas business activities of the Biden family.

Comer, during an interview with Fox News, indicated that a decision regarding the commencement of the impeachment inquiry might be on the horizon. He highlighted the need for consensus within the Republican conference before such a move.

“There’s consensus in our conference now that we are going to have to go to the impeachment inquiry,” Comer said. “Obviously, that will be Speaker McCarthy’s call, but I feel like we’re there now, Sean. I feel like that is imminent.”

The White House maintains that President Biden had no direct involvement in his son, Hunter Biden's foreign business ventures. However, House Republicans have expressed concerns based on evidence suggesting potential discrepancies in these claims.

“I am here to tell you, Sean, Joe Biden was front and center,” Comer said. “He met with every one of these people that he claimed he never met with, that he never spoke to, and we are putting together the timeline where Hunter Biden was traveling to many of these countries on Air Force Two while Joe Biden was vice president.”

The Oversight Committee has sought records from the National Archives to determine Hunter Biden's travels on Air Force Two during Joe Biden's vice-presidency. Reports indicate Hunter accompanied his father on multiple overseas trips using this designated aircraft.

A few House Republicans, including Reps. Greg Steube (FL) and Andy Ogles (TN), have already initiated the process to impeach President Biden. Rep. Ralph Norman (SC) voiced support for moving forward with the inquiry, acknowledging Comer's investigative efforts.

Former President Donald Trump, via a post on Truth Social, encouraged House Republicans to pursue impeachment without an extended inquiry, writing, “IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION.”