US launches unarmed ICBMs into Pacific Ocean amid tensions with China

In a show of nuclear readiness, the U.S. Air Force late Friday night launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile test from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California into the Pacific Ocean amid ongoing tensions with China and North Korea.

The launch was intended to demonstrate the resiliency and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear deterrent, and its accuracy and reliability, the Air Force said, Fox News reported.

The missile re-entry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, showing the "accuracy and reliability" of the U.S. ICBM system.

Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said the test launch "displays the heart of our deterrence mission on the world’s stage, assuring our nation and its allies that our weapons are capable and our Airmen are ready and willing to defend peace across the globe at a moment's notice."

The launch comes at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and China, as well as North Korea. While Department of Defense press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the U.S. had been tracking China's surveillance practices before a spy balloon arrived stateside last week, North Korea's military recently paraded up to 12 of its Hwasong-17 ICBM launchers.

The planned launch was months in the making and involved multiple Air Forces agencies, according to officials.

Col. Christopher Cruise, commander of the 377th Test and Evaluation Group, said the test launch was intended to show the redundancy and reliability of the U.S. strategic deterrence systems, as well as to "send a visible message of assurance to allies."

"This multilateral team reflects the precision and professionalism of our command, and our joint partners," Cruise added.