U.S. training Ukrainian combat units for deployment against Russian forces

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The United States has begun training Ukrainian combat units in Germany, with the goal of having a battalion ready to deploy against Russian forces within five weeks, according to General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

He plans to visit the Grafenwoehr training area on Monday to observe the program being delivered by the 7th Army Training Command, Breitbart reported.

The U.S. has already trained over 3,100 Ukrainian troops on the use and maintenance of various weapons and equipment, such as howitzers, armored vehicles, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

General Milley also mentioned that the latest group of Ukrainian troops left for Germany a few days ago, and are using a full set of donated weapons and equipment, alongside trainers from not just the U.S. but also other countries.

According Mark Milley, the combination of sophisticated training and new weapons, artillery, tanks, and other vehicles being provided to Ukraine, will play a critical role in helping Ukraine's military regain control of territory seized by Russia in the ongoing conflict that has lasted nearly 11 months. This was stated in an interview with two reporters who were accompanying him on a trip to Europe on Sunday.

The intended use for the weapons and equipment is for the newly trained forces to be able to use them “sometime before the spring rains show up. That would be ideal,” Milley stated.

“This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself,” Milley said. “And we’re hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order.”