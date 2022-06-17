USA Today removes 23 articles after reporter fabricated evidence

monticellllo - stock.adobe.com﻿

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Thursday June 15, USA Today said that it had removed 23 articles from its website. There was an internal investigation being carried out and it concluded that one of its journalists had fabricated information in their stories.

USA Today came out with this statement:

“After receiving an external correction request, USA TODAY audited the reporting work of Gabriela Miranda. The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated. The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others.”

According to The Washington Post, they said that the audit revealed that quotes from individuals appeared to be fabricated.

"The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others," said the newspaper. "Making up sources, quotes or anecdotes is considered journalistic malpractice by most news organizations, and it typically leads to the offender’s dismissal."

USA Today listed all 23 articles that were removed. By clicking on one of the article links, it would take you to that direct page with this message:

Editor's note: This story has been removed from our platforms because it does not meet our standards.

Miranda's most recent article about a cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay has not been retracted from the USA today website.

Prior to working at USA Today, Miranda worked for Gainesville Times, where she covered stories pertaining to the Hispanic community.

USA Today finally said that they strive to be accurate and factual in all their content and regret this situation.

Miranda has now resigned from USA Today and the USA Today Network according to the company.