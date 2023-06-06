Utah's second-largest school district axes Bible from elementary and middle schools
This action comes as a protest against a state law that facilitates the removal of materials considered 'pornographic or indecent' from educational institutions.
In response to a complaint lodged by a concerned parent regarding book bans, the public school district has decided to eliminate the Bible from its elementary and middle schools. This action comes as a protest against a state law that facilitates the removal of materials considered "pornographic or indecent" from educational institutions.
According to a spokesperson from the Davis School District, a committee conducted a review of a complaint regarding a book. The district has a student population of around 74,000, spanning from pre-K to 12th grade. The committee concluded that the book would remain available in the school library, but only for high school students, taking into account its appropriateness for their age and considering concerns about explicit content or violent themes, reported NBC News.
According to the parent who lodged the initial complaint, the Bible encompasses "[i]ncest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide," as per a copy of the request by The Salt Lake Tribune.
"You’ll no doubt find that the Bible, under Utah Code Ann. § 76-10-1227, has 'no serious values for minors' because it’s pornographic by our new definition," said the parent, referring to a Utah law enacted in 2022, which prohibits state schools from including books with content deemed "pornographic or indecent" in their libraries and classrooms.
Speaking to The Associated Press, Williams stated that the review committee determined that the Bible did not meet the criteria for pornographic or indecent content as defined by Utah's law. This is the reason why the Bible continues to be available in high schools.
