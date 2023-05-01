Vaccine weary Aussies pressured again to get jabbed

Vaccine weary Australians are being urged to get jabbed all over again as the flu season approaches, with warnings we face a “triple threat”.

Author and doctor Brad McKay told the Nine Network’s Weekend Today program that covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus were all on the rise in the community as winter approached.

“The main problem here is that we are really not vaccinating enough people against flu,” he said. “We are seeing a large escalation of respiratory virus occurring. “We are also seeing flu cases going up at the moment, we are also seeing Covid cases starting to rise too.”

Dr McKay said it was concerning that so few children had been vaccinated against the flu.

The doctor’s warning comes just days after the World Health Organisation warned that a new Omicron subvariant – dubbed 'Arcturus' – was emerging in Australia.

Arcturus was first detected in India in January and has led to the reintroduction of mask mandates in some parts of the country.

Department of Health figures show that average daily Covid-19 case numbers in the week leading to April 18 had increased by more than 16 per cent, with sharp rises in NSW and Victoria.

The department believed Arcturus represented about 5 per cent of all cases Australia wide.

The good news, however, was that the Australia-wide number of reported new infections was only about one tenth of what it was this time last year.