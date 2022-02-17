Vancouver-area radio loses popular host Kid Carson after speaking truth about Freedom Convoy
Carson says he’s received thousands of messages of support after speaking out publicly.
In today’s report, I sit down for a candid interview with a longtime favourite in British Columbia, mainstream radio broadcaster Kid Carson.
Vancouver’s Z95.3 radio station has recently parted ways with the popular host, after Carson aired his support for Canada’s Freedom Convoy movement in Ottawa.
“If you think the trucker convoy in Ottawa is a racist movement, you’ve been tricked” was just one of the trigger-worthy truth bombs dropped by Carson on what proved to be his last time on the airwaves for the radio station.
Carson is not the only high profile individual to speak out against the Trudeau approved narrative on the freedom movement, which is now in its third week of protesting against COVID-19 mandates outside of Parliament.
Many federal Conservatives — like Pierre Poilievre, who says he is “proud of the truckers” and stands with them — have pointed out that the movement consists predominantly peaceful Canadians who just want their voices heard.
The party’s motion to “give Canadians their lives back” by having the Trudeau government release a plan to “follow the evidence; follow the science, and table a plan to quickly end all federal mandates and restrictions” was supported by the Bloc Québécois, but voted down by the Liberals and the New Democratic Party.
Despite Carson knowing that speaking out in support of freedom on Z95.3’s Kid Carson Show would mean his contract with the station wouldn’t be renewed, and thus his days in mainstream radio would be numbered, Carson says he’s “received thousands and thousands of messages of people just saying thank you for saying it somewhere publicly, in mainstream media where it hasn’t been spoken about.”
That gratitude was displayed organically during our interview, as a passerby who recognized Carson while I was speaking with him stopped to thank him for saying what he said on air.
Watch Carson speak from the heart about why he couldn’t stay silent anymore.
With his new found freedom to speak to issues that matter to him, Carson is shifting his focus to his Kid Carson Show podcast. His most recent episode happens to be titled “Why is Justin Trudeau so weird”.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
