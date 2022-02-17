Vancouver-area radio loses popular host Kid Carson after speaking truth about Freedom Convoy

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Alexandra Lavoie Revoke The Emergencies Act! Canadian parliamentarians must vote against the use of The Emergencies Act on the peaceful protesters in Ottawa. 19,286 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

In today’s report, I sit down for a candid interview with a longtime favourite in British Columbia, mainstream radio broadcaster Kid Carson.

Vancouver’s Z95.3 radio station has recently parted ways with the popular host, after Carson aired his support for Canada’s Freedom Convoy movement in Ottawa.

“If you think the trucker convoy in Ottawa is a racist movement, you’ve been tricked” was just one of the trigger-worthy truth bombs dropped by Carson on what proved to be his last time on the airwaves for the radio station.

Carson is not the only high profile individual to speak out against the Trudeau approved narrative on the freedom movement, which is now in its third week of protesting against COVID-19 mandates outside of Parliament.

Many federal Conservatives — like Pierre Poilievre, who says he is “proud of the truckers” and stands with them — have pointed out that the movement consists predominantly peaceful Canadians who just want their voices heard.

The party’s motion to “give Canadians their lives back” by having the Trudeau government release a plan to “follow the evidence; follow the science, and table a plan to quickly end all federal mandates and restrictions” was supported by the Bloc Québécois, but voted down by the Liberals and the New Democratic Party.

Despite Carson knowing that speaking out in support of freedom on Z95.3’s Kid Carson Show would mean his contract with the station wouldn’t be renewed, and thus his days in mainstream radio would be numbered, Carson says he’s “received thousands and thousands of messages of people just saying thank you for saying it somewhere publicly, in mainstream media where it hasn’t been spoken about.”

That gratitude was displayed organically during our interview, as a passerby who recognized Carson while I was speaking with him stopped to thank him for saying what he said on air.

Watch Carson speak from the heart about why he couldn’t stay silent anymore.

With his new found freedom to speak to issues that matter to him, Carson is shifting his focus to his Kid Carson Show podcast. His most recent episode happens to be titled “Why is Justin Trudeau so weird”.

At Rebel News, we’ve had reporters with their boots on the ground at the various convoys and blockades that have been taking place across the country. Head to our website ConvoyReports.com to find reports you can trust on the freedom movement that has now been replicated in other countries, and please donate what you can there to cover the cost of us bring the other side of this story.