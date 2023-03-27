Vancouver police investigating anti-freedom thugs who paint bombed Vancouver Freedom Convoy

By Lincoln Jay WATCH: Roxham Road Exposed Rebel News sent Lincoln Jay and Alexa Lavoie on an undercover mission to document and expose the journey of illegal immigrants coming through Roxham Road. WATCH: Roxham Road Exposed E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Nearly every week for over a year now, Freedom Convoy supporters from across the Metro Vancouver area have gathered to peacefully advocate for more freedoms in Canada.

On March 18, various convoy participants heading to a protest called “The Media is the Virus Returns”, organized by a freedom group called Stand United, say they were targeted by a group who threw paint at them from an overpass while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway 1.

The Vancouver Police are still looking for the cowards who risked peoples lives on a busy hwy by throwing paint on freedom convoy goers vehicles last week.



Is it just me or is BC’s tolerant left getting away with a lot of crimes in recent months? https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/iOxHTzjlR0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 27, 2023

“We’re very lucky that not one person hesitated and slammed on their breaks,” Tammy, who for safety reasons prefers we only use her first name, told Rebel News. Considering the freedom convoy was rolling at between 80-90km’s per hour at the time, Tammy believes that if any of the drivers hit their breaks the disguised paint bombers could have caused “serious injury or possible death.”

Four Michigan teenagers charged with murder in a highway rock-throwing incident agree to plea deals. https://t.co/Zw5TyU3GhJ pic.twitter.com/lX1kecdpm7 — ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2018

In a statement to Rebel News, Vancouver police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a case of mischief and that no suspects have been identified.

Watch the full video report above to hear Tammy explain what is known to date about the damage done to a truck, which was covered in white paint splatter thanks to the vandals. Tammy also shares why she feels it is so important to continue to publicly advocate for freedom for all Canadians, even if it means others hate her for it.

If you appreciate that Rebel News brings you reports that state-backed media ignores, consider donating to help cover the costs of our independent journalism.