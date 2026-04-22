Veteran speaks out after Supreme Court of Nova Scotia rules 'woods ban' was unconstitutional

Residents were previously barred from entering wooded areas due to elevated wildfire risks caused by prolonged hot and dry conditions across the province.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 22, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

On Monday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Canadian Armed Forces veteran Jeff Evely joined the show to discuss the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia ruling that the province’s 2025 ban on entering the woods was unconstitutional.

The ruling comes after Evely was fined $28,872.50 for defying the sweeping 'woods ban' that was imposed on Nova Scotia residents in light of increased wildfire concerns. The CAF veteran defied the ban in an act of peaceful civil disobedience by simply going for a walk in the woods before he was fined by authorities.

In a statement provided to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms — who funded Evely's lawyers — Evely expressed his gratitude for the decision and happiness that he could help safeguard Canadians' rights and freedoms:

“True, loving Canadian patriots understand that we all have a sacred, civic duty to safeguard these rights and freedoms we’ve inherited for future generations. That’s why we sing ‘we stand on guard for thee.’ This decision is a win for the future of Canada, and I am very happy to have had the opportunity to do right by those who went before me."

In its ruling, the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia noted the lack of concern for residents' mobility rights when the proclamation banning people from being in wooded areas was issued. “There is no evidence in the record that when the Minister issued the proclamation there was any consideration given to mobility rights,” the ruling reads in part.

The ruling noted that the ban was overbroad because it applied to all counties in Nova Scotia, regardless of whether specific areas actually posed a legitimate fire risk. In his decision, Justice Campbell clarified that while governments must act during emergencies, individual rights must still be safeguarded to prevent them from being eroded for everyone.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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