Veterans Minister responds to Rebel News viewer about offering MAID to suffering soldiers

Lawrence MacAulay's office continues to insist that VAC bureaucrats suggesting veterans access medical assistance in dying is a single isolated incident despite evidence that the directive occurred across multiple jurisdictions.

The letter appears to be an automated response:

"Thank you for your email, which was forwarded by the office of the Minister of Justice, regarding medical assistance in dying.

Veterans Affairs Canada’s top priority is to provide our nation’s service personnel with the very best care and benefits in recognition of the sacrifices they have made for us. Respect for the dignity of all individuals is one of our core values and is at the heart of everything we do as a department.

As you note, Veterans Affairs Canada recently learned of inappropriate discussions on medical assistance in dying that took place between a departmental employee and Veterans. I take this issue very seriously and deeply regret these unacceptable incidents and the distress they caused. I have directed the Deputy Minister to undertake a full and thorough investigation of the incidents, and steps have been taken to prevent any future occurrence. Veterans Affairs Canada continues to review all available information to ensure the investigation and report are accurate and complete.

So far, the Department’s investigation indicates that the issue is not widespread or systemic. Rather, it appears to be isolated to a single employee, who is no longer with the Department.

Our front-line staff receive ongoing training to equip them to better understand and address the unique challenges faced by our service men and women. A reminder specific to medical assistance in dying has been shared with all staff who work directly with Veterans.

I can confirm that providing information or advice on medical assistance in dying is not and has never been a service provided by the Department. Veterans Affairs Canada’s employees have no role in initiating conversations or offering counsel on this issue. This is a subject for discussion solely between individuals and their healthcare practitioners.

Some of our Veterans, however, have proactively reached out to Veterans Affairs Canada to ask how accessing medical assistance in dying might impact the benefits their survivors are entitled to. Benefits are not impacted.

Again, thank you for writing, and I hope that the information provided is helpful. Your concern for the welfare of our brave servicemen and women is appreciated.

Sincerely

Lawrence MacAulay, PC, MP

Canada Veterans News Analysis
