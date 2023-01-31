Veterans Minister responds to Rebel News viewer about offering MAID to suffering soldiers
Lawrence MacAulay's office continues to insist that VAC bureaucrats suggesting veterans access medical assistance in dying is a single isolated incident despite evidence that the directive occurred across multiple jurisdictions.
I should stress Mark is *not* the veteran whom VAC recommended MAID — Mark he supports & advocates for traumatized vets.— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) October 24, 2022
Here’s a clip where the vet described to Mark VAC telling him they’d helped a veteran die, including assurances that his wife and kids were taken care of pic.twitter.com/KXeVViQjYT
The letter appears to be an automated response:
"Thank you for your email, which was forwarded by the office of the Minister of Justice, regarding medical assistance in dying.
Veterans Affairs Canada’s top priority is to provide our nation’s service personnel with the very best care and benefits in recognition of the sacrifices they have made for us. Respect for the dignity of all individuals is one of our core values and is at the heart of everything we do as a department.
Podcaster and retired PPCLI vet Mark Meincke told the committee of conversations and call transcripts with the vet who was offered medically-assisted death by Veterans Affairs Canada earlier this year — including urging to choose MAID over “blowing your brains out” pic.twitter.com/MAlmCEkMGF— 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) October 24, 2022
As you note, Veterans Affairs Canada recently learned of inappropriate discussions on medical assistance in dying that took place between a departmental employee and Veterans. I take this issue very seriously and deeply regret these unacceptable incidents and the distress they caused. I have directed the Deputy Minister to undertake a full and thorough investigation of the incidents, and steps have been taken to prevent any future occurrence. Veterans Affairs Canada continues to review all available information to ensure the investigation and report are accurate and complete.
Veteran and former Paralympian Christian Gaultier talks being offered MAID—Canada's state-sponsored suicide program—in response to needing a wheelchair lift. pic.twitter.com/vizofV00fW— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 5, 2023
So far, the Department’s investigation indicates that the issue is not widespread or systemic. Rather, it appears to be isolated to a single employee, who is no longer with the Department.
#ACVA has been hearing gut-wrenching testimony concerning allegations that a #VAC employee repeatedly pressured a Veteran into #MAiD.— Cathay Wagantall (@cathayw) October 25, 2022
When accessing an assisted death (90 days) takes less time than accessing disability benefits (273 days), we have completely failed our #Veterans pic.twitter.com/xzKGTZh6qV
Our front-line staff receive ongoing training to equip them to better understand and address the unique challenges faced by our service men and women. A reminder specific to medical assistance in dying has been shared with all staff who work directly with Veterans.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is unacceptable that six Canadian veterans have been advised that medical assistance in dying (MAiD) is the best solution for them...READ MORE: https://t.co/kOUVUKJWVd— Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) December 20, 2022
———————#ableg #abpoli #cdnpoli #skpoli #bcpoli #westernstandard pic.twitter.com/SQZkoyMrsF
I can confirm that providing information or advice on medical assistance in dying is not and has never been a service provided by the Department. Veterans Affairs Canada’s employees have no role in initiating conversations or offering counsel on this issue. This is a subject for discussion solely between individuals and their healthcare practitioners.
Some of our Veterans, however, have proactively reached out to Veterans Affairs Canada to ask how accessing medical assistance in dying might impact the benefits their survivors are entitled to. Benefits are not impacted.
Again, thank you for writing, and I hope that the information provided is helpful. Your concern for the welfare of our brave servicemen and women is appreciated.
Sincerely
Lawrence MacAulay, PC, MP
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
