VIA Rail vax firing overturned

According to Blacklock's Reporter, 'VIA Rail breached the Canada Labour Code in firing a locomotive engineer over his vaccination status, a federal arbitrator has ruled.'

The firing of an engineer who had been with the company for 19 years was overruled by an arbitrator after the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference raised a union grievance.

Engineer Louison Tessier was fired by Via Rail on January 24, 2022, six months prior to the vaccine mandate for rail employees being lifted.

The Teamsters contract states no member could be fired “without a fair and impartial hearing," and labour arbitrator Graham Clarke agreed, ruling the railway “decided on its own initiative to add disciplinary consequences for non-vaccinated employees" and "VIA did not have just and sufficient cause.”

Rail, marine and airline industries were forced by the federal government to bring in a vaccine passport system for employees. This requirement was suspended in June.

Passengers also were forced to divulge vaccination status and unvaccinated travellers were not permitted to fly, sail or ride the rails.

The rail industry receives enormous subsidies from the Federal government.

