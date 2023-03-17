VIA Rail vax firing overturned

E-transfer (Canada):

The firing of an engineer who had been with the company for 19 years was overruled by an arbitrator after the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference raised a union grievance.

Arbitrator overturns #VIARail firing of unvaxed engineer, calls it "unreasonable," "unjust." Number of Crown employees fired under #vax mandate has never been disclosed. https://t.co/50AyChTwk0 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xGNdtWrnzZ — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 17, 2023

Engineer Louison Tessier was fired by Via Rail on January 24, 2022, six months prior to the vaccine mandate for rail employees being lifted.

The Teamsters contract states no member could be fired “without a fair and impartial hearing," and labour arbitrator Graham Clarke agreed, ruling the railway “decided on its own initiative to add disciplinary consequences for non-vaccinated employees" and "VIA did not have just and sufficient cause.”

Rail, marine and airline industries were forced by the federal government to bring in a vaccine passport system for employees. This requirement was suspended in June.

"The government's vaccine mandate for domestic and international flights departing from Canada, for VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains and for cruise ships expires this month. It's expected to be extended".



Unbelievable. https://t.co/HWtdm7nfBv — Kelly Brown (@rubiconcapital_) March 16, 2022

Passengers also were forced to divulge vaccination status and unvaccinated travellers were not permitted to fly, sail or ride the rails.

Hey @OmarAlghabra, since you and Justin Trudeau had to back down on vaccine mandates for truckers, if you’re so confident why not level with Canadians about the low vaccine disclosure level at VIA Rail? #ViaRail pic.twitter.com/WdlMztiptc — Rowan (@canmericanized) January 13, 2022

The rail industry receives enormous subsidies from the Federal government.