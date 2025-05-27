Via Rail workers threaten strike action next month
If negotiations falter, Unifor could strike as soon as June 22.
VIA Rail workers represented by Unifor delivered a 97.5% strike mandate due to frustration with the employer's conduct at the bargaining table, signaling their refusal to accept concessions.
“This strike vote is not just a number — it’s a direct response to VIA Rail’s refusal to bargain fairly,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “Our members have shown they are united, determined, and ready to take action to protect good jobs and public rail service.”
Via Rail's union bargaining committees report that the employer is still proposing significant concessions and has not responded to the union's monetary demands submitted in early May.
Negotiations resumed yesterday under federal conciliation, which ends May 31. A 21-day cooling-off period follows, putting Unifor in a legal strike position June 22, 2025, according to the Canadian Press.
Union representatives are seeking a “fair agreement,” noting a strike is considered a last resort measure for over 2,500 workers.
Unifor, Canada’s largest union in the private sector, represents 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy.
Alex Dhaliwal
Journalist and Writer
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.
Help fund Alex's journalism!
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
-
Mary Horst followed this page 2025-05-27 19:32:22 -0400
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-05-27 19:31:52 -0400 FlagPierre Poilievre’s government would have quelled such unrest. But stupid people voted for the same abuse we’ve had for the past decade. So it’s no wonder people feel that striking is the only way to get back the money forced from them through carbon taxes and other levies on their bank accounts.