Via Rail workers threaten strike action next month

VIA Rail workers represented by Unifor delivered a 97.5% strike mandate due to frustration with the employer's conduct at the bargaining table, signaling their refusal to accept concessions.

“This strike vote is not just a number — it’s a direct response to VIA Rail’s refusal to bargain fairly,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “Our members have shown they are united, determined, and ready to take action to protect good jobs and public rail service.”

Via Rail's union bargaining committees report that the employer is still proposing significant concessions and has not responded to the union's monetary demands submitted in early May.

Negotiations resumed yesterday under federal conciliation, which ends May 31. A 21-day cooling-off period follows, putting Unifor in a legal strike position June 22, 2025, according to the Canadian Press.

Union representatives are seeking a “fair agreement,” noting a strike is considered a last resort measure for over 2,500 workers.

