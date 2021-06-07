Victoria Police continue to disgrace themselves with threat letter to Avi Yemini

Last week, ahead of a scheduled protest against the Australian state of Victoria's most recent lockdown, police delivered a warning letter to Avi Yemini, Rebel News' chief Australian correspondent.

Yemini has been at numerous of these types of protest throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing viewers in not just Australia, but around the world what life has been like in one of the most restrictive “free” societies.

Evidently, this coverage has proven to be an issue for Victorian Police.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant shared his thoughts on this most recent interaction between Yemini and police, stating that if officers were to do something similar to him here in Canada, his famously polite nature would almost certainly be on full display.

Incidents like this are exactly why Yemini is suing the government: for more information, or to help support that legal challenge, visit StandWithAvi.com.