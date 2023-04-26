Victoria's youth suicides double in just one year

Youth suicides have more than doubled in Victoria over the past 12 months.

Figures released by the State’s Coroners Court show 13 young people took their own lives in the first three months of the year.

During the same period over the past four years, that number had ranged from between two and six.

Youth suicides in the last four years have ranged between 15 and 23 total deaths per year.

The coroner described the uptick in youth suicides, for which the sharpest rise was among boys, as “troubling”.

State Coroner Judge John Cain confirmed nine boys and four girls, aged between 13 and 17, had died between January 1 and March 31.

This was compared to the same time last year when no boys had died and only two girls had died.

In 2021, two boys and four girls had died.

State Coroner Judge John Cain said the reasons young people took their own lives remained complex.

“We must remember that behind each of these deaths is a unique personal story. For each of the families the loss is immeasurable,” he said. “The impact of a young person’s suicide on the wider community can also be profound and far-reaching. “Young people have particularly broad community connections, through their families and friends, schools, sporting clubs and other activities they take part in. “While we work with state and federal government to provide data that informs targeted suicide prevention programs, I urge parents and friends to help our young people stay connected and supported.”

If you or anyone you know needs support, please contact Beyond Blue on 1300 225 636, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800.