Victoria trials digital driver's licenses in ahead of statewide rollout

Digital drivers’ licenses will be trialled in Victoria ahead of a state-wide rollout.

Premier Dan Andrews yesterday announced the trial for full licence motorists in Ballarat beginning in July.

The digital licences can be carried on smartphones and will automatically display for authorities whether a person’s licence has been revoked or suspended.

Feedback from the trial will be used to assess both the accessibility and security of the personal information provided on the digital licence.

Roads and Roads Safety Minister Melissa Horne said digital licenses would minimise “fuss” around verifying people’s identity.

“A digital driver licence will make it easier and more convenient for Victorian motorists and it will help businesses and authorities to verify identity with minimum time and fuss,” she said.

Mr Horne said Victorian drivers had demanded digital licenses like people were able to use in New South Wales and South Australia.

The NSW government has claimed that more than 75 per cent of drivers now carry a digital driver licence after the system was initiated in 2019.

The Victorian trial will run concurrently with a trial in Townsville.

If the Victoria trial is a success, the Andrews’ government plans to make digital licenses available state-wide before the end of the year.