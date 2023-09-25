BREAKING: Victorian Premier Dan Andrews resigns
Premier Andrews has resigned abruptly, stepping down from his role effective 5pm Wednesday.
Premier Dan Andrews has announced his resignation from the top political post in Victoria.
Flanked by his wife, Cath, Andrews called a hastily arranged press conference on Tuesday afternoon to deliver the news.
Having recently surpassed John Cain Jr. as the longest-serving Labor Premier in Victoria's history in April 2023, Andrews' decision was celebrated by many in the state who viewed his harsh rule as 'tyrannical'.
"This is not an easy decision because, as much as we have achieved together, there is so much more to do," he stated.
"But when it's time, it's time."
Speculation is rife about the reasons behind this sudden departure, as the Premier's unexpected announcement leaves many wondering about the future of Victoria's leadership.
- By Avi Yemini
