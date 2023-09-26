Victorians to celebrate Dan Andrews' departure with street party

Victorians are gearing up for a major celebration scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, as they mark the resignation of Premier Dan Andrews.

Organised by the Melbourne Freedom Rally, the event is set to be a significant gathering at the steps of Victorian Parliament House, where locals will come together to mark the end of Andrews' long reign as Premier.

Andrews' announcement of his resignation came as a shock to many when he held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, revealing that he would step down from his position starting at 5pm on the 27th.

BREAKING: DAN ANDREWS HAS RESIGNED AS THE PREMIER OF VICTORIA.



STREET CELEBRATION TO PROCEED TOMORROW AT PARLIAMENT STEPS. pic.twitter.com/SxU5cCDfdl — 😀🇦🇺 Melbourne Freedom Rally (@MelbFreedom) September 26, 2023

As the longest-serving Labor Premier in Victoria's history, his departure is a historic moment for the state and has been welcomed by many who protested Andrews' harsh rule during the brutal Covid-19 lockdowns.

Reflecting on his decision, Andrews said:

"This is not an easy decision because, as much as we have achieved together, there is so much more to do."

However his detractors took to social media to celebrate the end of Andrews' 'dictator' leadership style.

As Victorians eagerly await this transition, speculation about his successor, possibly Jacinta Allen, is already brewing within the Labor Party.