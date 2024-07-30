Video from Edmonton bus station of addicts 'fentanyl folding' goes viral

source: X

Footage from Edmonton, Alberta, has gone viral showing drug addicts at the Clareview bus station under the influence of hard drugs.

The 15-second clip shows several addicts folded over on themselves, standing like zombies as a couple is seen slowly moving around the room clearly intoxicated.

Video circulating shows scene inside the Clareview bus station in Edmonton pic.twitter.com/L8UYsUAB4v — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) July 26, 2024

The video shows three others in the “ fentanyl fold ” position that has grown infamous, while another is seen on the floor surrounded by squalor.

One respondent to the footage attempted to explain the phenomenon.

"I know people will shoot up, but they'll get up for some reason and then the heroin/fentanyl really kicks in. Thus, they are kind of frozen standing up doing the 'heroin hunch.' Plus, some people shoot up while standing, so the drug kicks in real fast and they are kind of stuck in place,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

The RCMP has confirmed that hard drugs obtained legally in B.C. are being sold across Canada through organized crime.



MORE: https://t.co/j6zRfVdem6 pic.twitter.com/alhaPgVpmq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 12, 2024

“Trying to find out why heroin junkies do this, or a meth tweeker does that .... well, it's impossible to figure out because the behaviour is so abnormal. What goes through a junkies mind, while they're high, is an enigma. Trust me, the stuff I thought about made zero sense.”

Provincial authorities held a press conference in April, and concerns were raised that hard drugs legally obtained in British Columbia were being sold off to organized crime groups who are then distributing them across the country.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told Rebel News her ministers are trying to get more data from B.C. on the interprovincial trafficking of drugs, including 'safe supply,' but to no avail as of writing.

“We need to know if there's evidence, they came from British Columbia … so we're going to continue pressing on that,” she said. “We need to know that information.”

Premier Smith criticizes B.C.'s "safe supply" drug program in response to a question from Rebel News' Alex Dhaliwal about legally-obtained narcotics entering Alberta.



"I don't want anybody to think that there's any such thing as a safe supply of opioids," she says. pic.twitter.com/w1qqUyX7wu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 2, 2024

Although Smith said her government does not have enough information to talk about the degree illicit drug trafficking is harming Alberta, she referenced several high-stakes seizures by B.C. RCMP to justify her position.

An investigation in March in Prince George seized more than 10,000 pills, including gabapentin, hydromorphone, codeine and dextroamphetamine, a spokesperson told The National Post.