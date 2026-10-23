Video shows MacEwan security pushing back anti-Israel protesters as campus clashes continue

A video circulating on X appears to show a security guard at Edmonton’s MacEwan University pushing back a crowd of keffiyeh-clad protesters inside a campus building.

The clip was posted on October 22 by the account @l3v1at4an, which said protesters had “once again tried to disrupt campus” and that “security wasn’t having it.” It has been viewed more than 217,000 times. In it, demonstrators shout as a guard in a high-visibility vest pushes through a packed hallway.

The terrorist sympathizing scum of @MacEwanU in Edmonton once again tried to disrupt campus.



Security wasn’t having it.



Someone get that man a raise & a paid all inclusive vacation to Jamaica please 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qlzNofOJQ6 — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) October 23, 2026

The confrontation is the latest in a long-running fight between MacEwan and anti-Israel activists on campus.

The Palestine Student Alliance has led most of the demonstrations. It wants MacEwan to disclose and divest investments it says are linked to companies complicit in Israel’s war in Gaza. It also wants the university to drop Ex Libris, an Israeli-made library software system.

The Students’ Association of MacEwan University suspended the group in May 2025 after what campus newspaper The Griff described as repeated warnings over disruptive activities and social media posts. The suspension barred it from holding meetings or events into 2026.

In June 2025, MacEwan found three of the group’s leaders had broken university policy during a demonstration and barred them from all non-mandatory university activities. One, co-founder Eve Aboualy, was kept out of her own convocation. That September, a security guard removed Aboualy from a students’ association mayoral forum, telling her she was trespassing.

The university has also stepped up security. In March 2025, it called Edmonton police to disperse protesters at a board of governors meeting. Activist outlet The Progress Report obtained records showing MacEwan began installing extra “ad hoc” cameras at protests that winter.

Last month, about 15 protesters gathered outside President Annette Trimbee’s State of the University address on September 29, according to The Griff. Since 2025, the address has been held privately rather than open to students, after members of the alliance confronted Trimbee about divestment at the 2024 event, which ended early. Five to seven security guards and two peace officers were on hand, and two participants were given one-month trespass notices.

MacEwan’s freedom of expression policy says the university won’t restrict lawful protest but doesn’t protect conduct that breaks the law, harasses others or makes threats.