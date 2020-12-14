VIEWERS RESPOND: Police horses on call at Toronto gym re-opening

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies answered a series of viewer comments about the police presence at Express Fitness in Toronto during a recent anti-lockdown demonstration in its parking lot.

On the very same day Toronto’s Adamson Barbecue was forcibly shut down by law enforcement, the Scarborough location of Express Fitness also defied the law by opening its doors to allow for workouts and a peaceful protest.

You can watch that full story here: Toronto gym CHAINED SHUT by public health, while heavy police presence monitors protest.

In response to one of the comments, David mentions:

If hundreds or even dozens of businesses opened up at the same time, what could be done? They can lockdown every business and imprison every businessperson. But for the time being, it looks like [Mayor John] Tory’s intimidation tactics are working…

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.