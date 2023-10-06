Viktor Orban: Brussels has 'legally raped' Hungary and Poland
Budapest and Warsaw remain the sole governments opposing the proposed measures that would require member states to accept a designated quota of asylum seekers or face financial repercussions for not adhering.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has firmly rejected the prospect of a European agreement on the proposed asylum reforms by the European Union.
In strong remarks delivered in Granada, Spain, where many EU leaders are gathered for the third European Political Community meeting, Orbán criticized Brussels for its attempt to implement its debated migration pact by using a qualified majority vote. He asserted that Hungary would continue to resist any efforts by the EU to mandate the relocation of asylum seekers to member states.
“This is politically impossible,” Orbán responded to reporters' questions regarding the potential for a unanimous decision. “They previously agreed that they would unanimously decide on the regulation price for migration, but this was recently changed, and the package was forced through, bypassing Hungary and Poland,” he added.
On the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, Prime Minister Orbán expressed strong criticisms of Brussels, suggesting it had "legally raped" his country by forcing through its plans, further affirming his government's resolve to dismiss the measures.
“There will be no compromise on migration. Not today, and not in the upcoming years. We will defend our borders from migrants and from the Brussels bureaucrats as well,” he added.
Brussels legally raped Poland and Hungary by forcing through the #MigrationPact . So there will be no compromise on migration. Not today, and not in the upcoming years. We will defend our borders from migrants and from the Brussels bureaucrats as well! pic.twitter.com/YRR5IJfQKR— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 6, 2023
Following Hungary's stance, Poland's ruling conservatives continue to express their resistance to the EU's migration pact. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki commented on Friday, stating that "Europe faces an essential choice — to choose either security or mass, illegal migration.”
Amidst the backdrop of a closely watched election scheduled for October 15th, the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has also planned a referendum on the EU's asylum reforms for the same day.
With immigration emerging as a hot-button issue during the polls, Morawiecki highlighted on Friday that the opposition in Poland supports Brussels' proposed measures.
“The party of (Civic Platform leader) Donald Tusk agreed in the European Parliament to the adoption of the migration pact. We do not agree with forced relocation! We are consistent, predictable, and responsible. We will always protect the security of Poland and Polish families!” he wrote.
