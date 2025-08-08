Jewish father brutally assaulted in Montreal park while children watch in terror

A peaceful afternoon in a Montreal park turned into a nightmare on August 8, 2025, when a Jewish father was violently attacked in front of his three young children.

The man, wearing a kippah, was reportedly sitting with his kids when an assailant suddenly launched into a vicious, unprovoked beating—punching and kicking him repeatedly as his children screamed for help. Bystanders recorded the assault but did not intervene. The attacker eventually walked away, leaving the victim’s kippah on the ground.

The video quickly spread online. Montreal Jewish community member Mayer Feig posted the footage, questioning why it took police over an hour to respond:

"Today in Montreal Jewish father with 3 kids beaten in an unprovoked attack… why did it take the SPVM over an hour to respond?"

Social media users, including Leviathan and Rebel News’ Ezra Levant, accused Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, Quebec Premier François Legault, and the Montreal police of fostering an environment where antisemitic violence can flourish. Journalist Yanky Pollak posted a photo of the alleged attacker, calling for swift justice.

The victim was hospitalized, while his children—though physically unharmed—were left deeply traumatized. The incident comes amid a documented rise in antisemitism in Canada: 5,791 incidents were reported in 2023, climbing to 6,219 in 2024.

The attack also comes less than a year after Rebel News confronted Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher on the safety of the city’s Jewish community. In that October 7, 2024 interview—marking the anniversary of Hamas’ terror attack against Israel—Dagher was pressed on the spike in anti-Israel and antisemitic incidents across the city.