Viral Aussie anthem moment SHATTERS mainstream media’s protest spin

When I shared the footage of Alfredo, a 66-year-old Australian man of Italian heritage, belting out Advance Australia Fair with two young Aussies of African descent by his side at the March for Australia, I knew it would cut through the fake narrative. And sure enough, even 3AW host Tom Elliott admitted he found it amazing to see protesters proudly singing the national anthem, despite Victorian Police Minister Anthony Carbines branding the event as a gathering of “unhinged grubs.”

Elliott interviewed Alfredo, who opened up about why he attended and became emotional as he recalled the moment we was embraced while singing the anthem, "Everyone starts singing along. I even saw a couple of police officers singing along. I was moved to my core ... I was moved to my core." he said.

He explained the brutal reality facing ordinary Aussies: “Trying to find this place (his current rental) took 30 inspections of other places and every inspection that we went to there was at least and, I kid you not Tom, there was at least 60 people and sometimes up to 100 people going for the same apartment.”

This wasn’t about hating migrants. As Alfredo put it, “This march was not anti-immigration. It was anti-mass immigration.” That distinction matters. Many who marched were immigrants themselves, but like Alfredo, they simply want a pause so housing and infrastructure can catch up.

He also described the spiritual side of his experience. “I said a prayer. I said, God, please, can you help quell this energy, this anger? And all of a sudden… it stopped.” Moments later, he raised his hands to the sky and began singing Advance Australia Fair. To his surprise, two young Sudanese Christians flanked him, arms around his shoulders, knowing every word of the anthem.

“They sang it with vigour, with passion and they hugged me and kissed me,” Alfredo recalled. Our cameras captured the powerful moment — a direct challenge to the mainstream narrative.

🔴 THOUSANDS ‘March for Australia’ as Antifa TRIES to SHUT IT DOWN https://t.co/49iKw2Dx42 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 31, 2025

Elliott summed it up well: “It just puts a very different complexion on this so-called white supremacist unhinged grub march.” Exactly. What I saw and filmed wasn’t hate or extremism. It was ordinary Australians, of all backgrounds, uniting under our flag and saying enough is enough.

This is the story the media ignored and that's exactly how I summed it up when I went on TV with Sky News host Rita Pinahi. It was clear on the day to anyone with eyes to see that the vast majority of those marching did so because they love Australia and that they want the government to do a better job to help desperate Aussies from all ethnic backgrounds struggling under its failing policies.