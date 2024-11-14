Viral haka political stunt in NZ Parliament ruthlessly mocked

A haka performed in New Zealand’s Parliament has been mercilessly roasted after a fiery debate over the Treaty Principles Bill descended into chaos.

The political stunt, led by Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, has been labelled "cringe-worthy" and "embarrassing" by commentators on social media.

The heated parliamentary session saw Maipi-Clarke tear up a copy of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill before leading MPs and members of the public gallery in the haka *Ka Mate*, temporarily halting proceedings. Clips of the event went viral, with many online slamming the spectacle.

It's one thing when a bunch of jacked Maori dudes do the haka before a rugby match.



But in the Parliament with a woman screaming her head off with her eyes bulging out as she rips a bill and others joining in like a circus show?



One commenter wrote, “It’s one thing when a bunch of jacked Māori dudes do the haka before a rugby match. But in Parliament… Yeah, embarrassing and cringe.” Another criticised the performance’s quality, calling it a “piss-poor” attempt that looked “like a shitty musical broke out.”

The Treaty Principles Bill, proposed by ACT leader David Seymour, aims to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, arguing for equality for all citizens. Critics, however, claim it undermines Māori rights and fuels division.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee called Maipi-Clarke’s actions “grossly disorderly,” leading to her suspension from voting on the bill. Security cleared the public gallery as tensions flared, with Brownlee briefly suspending the session.

The drama didn’t stop there. Labour’s Willie Jackson was also ejected from the House after refusing to apologise for labelling Seymour a “liar.” Jackson said Seymour’s bill “fuels hatred and misinformation,” a sentiment echoed by Green co-leader Chloe Swarbrick, who called the legislation oppressive.

Clips of the Maori Party’s antics in Parliament yesterday are now trending worldwide - pretty embarrassing for NZ.



As the debate rages, the bill now heads to a select committee.

