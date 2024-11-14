Viral haka political stunt in NZ Parliament ruthlessly mocked

A parliamentary haka meant to make a statement has instead drawn global ridicule, labelled 'cringe-worthy' and likened to a 'shitty musical'.

A haka performed in New Zealand’s Parliament has been mercilessly roasted after a fiery debate over the Treaty Principles Bill descended into chaos.

The political stunt, led by Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, has been labelled "cringe-worthy" and "embarrassing" by commentators on social media.  

The heated parliamentary session saw Maipi-Clarke tear up a copy of the controversial Treaty Principles Bill before leading MPs and members of the public gallery in the haka *Ka Mate*, temporarily halting proceedings. Clips of the event went viral, with many online slamming the spectacle.  

One commenter wrote, It’s one thing when a bunch of jacked Māori dudes do the haka before a rugby match. But in Parliament… Yeah, embarrassing and cringe. Another criticised the performance’s quality, calling it a piss-poor attempt that looked like a shitty musical broke out.

The Treaty Principles Bill, proposed by ACT leader David Seymour, aims to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, arguing for equality for all citizens. Critics, however, claim it undermines Māori rights and fuels division.  

Speaker Gerry Brownlee called Maipi-Clarke’s actions grossly disorderly, leading to her suspension from voting on the bill. Security cleared the public gallery as tensions flared, with Brownlee briefly suspending the session.  

The drama didn’t stop there. Labour’s Willie Jackson was also ejected from the House after refusing to apologise for labelling Seymour a liar. Jackson said Seymour’s bill fuels hatred and misinformation, a sentiment echoed by Green co-leader Chloe Swarbrick, who called the legislation oppressive.  

As the debate rages, the bill now heads to a select committee.

