Vivek Ramaswamy says the quiet part out loud on transgenderism in minors

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Pharmaceutical executive turned Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy openly expressed his views on the transgenderism issue.

Co-host Dana Perino presented the topic, specifically questioning Ramaswamy about the protection of parental rights in the face of schools withholding information regarding children’s gender identities, the entrepreneur's response was resolute.

“I have to be very clear about this, transgenderism, especially in kids, is a mental health disorder,” Ramaswamy said. “We have to acknowledge the truth of that for what it is.”

Speaking before the audience at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Ramaswamy continued:

Parents have the right to know. And you know what the hypocrisy of this is, even New Hampshire failed to actually get passed a piece of legislation here. The very people who say that this increases the risk of suicide are also the ones saying that parents don’t have the right to know about that increased risk of suicide. And I’m sorry, it is not compassionate, to affirm a kid’s confusion. That is not compassion. That is cruelty.

“I met two young women, Chloe and Katie, early in this campaign, who are in their 20s, now regret getting double mastectomies and a hysterectomy. One of them will never have children. And the fact that we allowed that to happen in this country is barbaric. So I will ban genital mutilation or chemical castration under the age of 18,” Ramaswamy added.

Echoing the sentiment of many of his Republican counterparts, Ramaswamy pledged his commitment to bolster parental rights, ensuring they remain informed and involved in significant decisions about their children’s lives.