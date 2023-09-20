Vote 'No to the Voice' marches across Australia this weekend

The ‘No’ campaign will stage marches in cities around Australia at the weekend as the referendum debate enters its final three weeks.

Thousands of people opposing the Government’s constitutional change are expected to take to the streets in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Canberra this Saturday.

There are also marches planned for Yeppoon in Queensland, and for Casino in NSW.

Marches opposing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament come a week after the ‘Yes’ side held mass gatherings around the country.

Six days to go. pic.twitter.com/FAeGZ28ClB — John Ruddick MLC (@JohnRuddick2) September 17, 2023

The ‘No’ campaign hopes to draw similar numbers, with Indigenous leaders among those asking Australians to march in opposition to the Voice.

A General call to mobilisation against Albanese's The Voice Referendum from indigenous Aboriginal leaders.



They invite everyone to join Vote NO rallies in every Australian city this Saturday the 23rd of September. pic.twitter.com/ER8iJg2GZw — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) September 18, 2023

While NSW MP John Ruddick and former One Nation politician Craig Kelly will be speaking at the Sydney event in Hyde Park, other speakers include Indigenous activists like Glenda Merritt and Bruce Shillingsworth Jr.

Shillingsworth Jr was highly critical of last weekend’s ‘Yes’ marches for the lack of Indigenous participation.

He described the ‘Yes’ march as being full of “well intentioned” white people but asked “where are all the Indigenous people?”.

Shillingsworth Jr, like Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, insists that Indigenous people don’t want their own Voice in the constitution because it will undermine their claim to sovereignty.