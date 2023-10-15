A war is underway in Israel, yet Canadians can't get access to news on social media

This is a free episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To get first access to new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 20, 2023.

Thanks to Justin Trudeau's new censorship law, C-18, Google will begin blocking Canadian news sites.

Canadians faced more difficulty getting news over the weekend thanks to Bill C-18, which prompted Facebook to block Canadian news links and may soon result in Google doing the same.@kris_sims joined @AndrewLawton to discuss: https://t.co/iQQwcQalY5 pic.twitter.com/HCKNbTqS4Q — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) October 11, 2023

The Online News Act forces social media companies to pay the producers of Canadian news content when platform users share content to their accounts. The shakedown of social media companies to support failing Canadian news companies resulted in Facebook and Instragam's parent company, Meta, blocking Canadian news sites earlier in the summer.

Canadian publishers see traffic and revenue plunge as Meta blocks news over pay mandate https://t.co/4O9QCME56B pic.twitter.com/IPCPoYkBxj — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2023

As a result of the backdoor news tax, news websites saw a steep drop in traffic, which caused advertising dollars to plunge.

The Liberals' continued meddling in the news industry to prop up their enablers has deeply damaged the business models of content producers while fracturing what little trust remains between Canadians and their media.

The biggest trust in media gap between Liberal and Conservative voters comes with the CBC, but Conservatives are also less trusting of most other major news outlets in Canada, including CTV, Global, The Globe, Canadian Press, Maclean's, and the Star. https://t.co/x8kxjIsDkR pic.twitter.com/lQJXDcHse7 — Pollara Strategic Insights (@Pollara) July 12, 2023

Kris Sims, a former journalist and the Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joins the show to discuss the problem of contaminating the media with public dollars.