WARNING of the Muslim Brotherhood’s 'Entrist Strategy' in the West

During her recent visit to Canada, French anthropologist Florence Bergeaud-Blackler — author of Le frérisme et ses réseaux (2023) — warned that the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood has spread deeply into Western societies, including Canada.

According to Bergeaud-Blackler, the movement she calls “frériste” — derived from “frères musulmans” or Muslim Brothers — is not defined by open violence, but by a long-term cultural and ideological infiltration.

“The fréristes are rather inclusive of other currents,” she explained. “They want to cooperate with all other tendencies of Islam to bring them toward the objective — the caliphate, that is, the establishment of a global Islamic society.”

She argues that Western universities have become a key space for this strategy of “entrisme.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood goes where it can influence the decision-makers of tomorrow, therefore in universities,” she said, pointing to how some Islamist and Salafist speakers now freely address students, while “researchers critical of Islamism are threatened and excluded.”

While Bergeaud-Blackler describes the movement as “psychologically violent but not physically violent,” she warns that its “subversion of our societies… will exhaust us and could weaken us so much that they might actually take power.”

She calls the phenomenon of “street prayers” and the veiling of minors “manifestations of possession of public space” and advocates for legal measures to curb them.

“The way the Muslim Brotherhood advances is not by imposing Sharia,” she said, “but by changing the rules and the culture of a society to make it Sharia-compatible.”

For her, political complacency and “clientelism up to treachery” risk turning democratic nations into societies that “accept Islamic governance without even realizing it.”