Was leaders' debate scrum scrapped to block Rebel News access?

The Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs met in Ottawa to review the conduct of Canada’s leaders’ debates, hearing testimony from Michel Cormier, who served as commissioner during the last federal election.

During the testimony, Cormier mentioned that the commission is recommending cancelling the media scrum since it falls outside of its mandate.

During the last leaders’ debates, Rebel News and other independent journalists faced a very hostile work environment, which was created by members of mainstream and legacy media, including heckling during questions, paper-throwing, shouted accusations, and calls to security when independent outlets sought a right of reply.

One Rebel News videographer, Lincoln Jay, was physically pushed by a mainstream media cameraman.

Despite these incidents, it was the independent journalists who were later accused of creating an “unsafe” environment. CBC reported that the commission had brought in the RCMP due to security concerns, a claim contradicted by access to information requests.

LOL: @AndrewLawton asks Debate Commissioner Michel Cormier to explain what exactly it is he does around here for his 160-190K/year self-described part-time job. Cormier has real trouble answering. pic.twitter.com/5GLHXqqR1W — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) December 4, 2025

The decision to cancel the media scrum follows two Federal Court rulings against the commission after it attempted, using public funds, to block Rebel News from debate access.

CBC complains to Michel Cormier of the Leaders' Debate Commission about independent media being allowed to ask questions:



Cochrane: "The Debate Commission ... didn't seem to have control on that last night."



Cormier: "There's only so much we can do to control free speech." pic.twitter.com/nlXC3CIb9m — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) April 17, 2025

Conservative MP and former independent journalist Andrew Lawton raised concerns about government control over media accreditation during the committee's hearing.

“Once it’s government making the decisions, there’s an entirely different standard than if private organizations are,” Lawton said. When asked if it was purely to allow the government to control which journalists would be accredited, Lawton said, “Whether that was the design or not, I don't know, but that certainly has been the outcome.”

Rebel News has filed a formal complaint with @debates_can Commissioner Michel Cormier over the harassment, violence, and smear campaign our journalists faced at the leaders’ debates. The media mob attacked us—the Commissioner not only enabled it, he participated in the smear. pic.twitter.com/04Q727vRTl — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 18, 2025

Lawton noted that “in all of the leaders’ debates hosted by the Leaders’ Debates Commission, independent journalists have been subject to targeting to get them out of it.” He added that when government intervenes, “you have Charter rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the press that are engaged.”

When asked whether someone should be fired after unconstitutionally trying to block independent media and losing twice in federal court, Lawton said, “I think that government needs to abide by the Constitution,” stressing that “government is not the body that should be deciding what a journalist is.”

Following the meeting, Cormier initially agreed to an interview but left without comment after learning which outlet was requesting it.