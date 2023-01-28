Washington residents protest release of sex offenders from 'Pedophile Island'

Residents of Tenino, Washington are going to war against Governor Inslee after he decided to release the nation’s most violent sexual predators from McNeil island and place them into private homes in their community.

These sex offenders are the worst of the worst and the courts say meet the legal definition of a “sexually violent predator,” meaning they have a mental abnormality or personality disorder that makes them likely to engage in repeat sexual violence. They are bound to re-offend, which is why they have been locked up in McNeil Island, otherwise known as pedophile Island, in a Special Commitment Center as more than 60% of them have committed violent sex crimes against children.

Now, Inslee and Washington state democrats think it’s a good idea to remove them from the island and disperse them throughout the state in private homes, similar to assisted living facilities, with minimal supervision.