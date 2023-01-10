Washington State protesters demand legislators restore public safety

E-transfer (Canada):

I went to the Washington State Capitol for day one of the legislative session and citizens from across the state were rallying to make their voices heard.

Over the past few years, the United States has seen significant power grabs from corrupt governors and politicians, but this is the year that Washington residents say they are fighting back.

They are calling for an end to mandates and for legislators to restore public safety after years of defunding the police which has ushered in criminal lawlessness wreaking havoc on communities. They are demanding that Governor Inslee give first responders and state workers their jobs back after he fired them for not getting the COVID-19 injection in 2021.

Washington state, along with the Pacific Northwest, is ground zero for progressive politics and it’s important for the rest of the country to pay attention to what’s happening here because the Democrat Party wants it to be a model for the rest of the US.

