Washington University halts gender transition treatments for minors, citing legal concerns
'Washington University has ceased all prescription of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children after a law that my office successfully defended in court went into effect two weeks ago,' said Missouri's attorney general in a celebratory post on X.
Missouri's Attorney General, Andrew Bailey, has successfully defended a piece of legislation that has caused ripples across the state. This law seeks to prohibit gender surgery and hormone treatments for minors wishing to transition.
The law, however, does make provisions for those minors who are already under such treatments, allowing them to continue. Despite this, Washington University has expressed concerns over potential liabilities and has declared they will cease providing these treatments altogether.
->https://t.co/rVKqdZBR8w
"I'm proud to have shined a light on the lack of science supporting these procedures," he added. "I'm proud to be protecting children."
As reported by the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the University has chosen to cease the direct administration of these treatments. However, they will direct patients to alternative hospitals. Although the law permits the continuation of treatments for ongoing patients at the University, the institution's legal experts identified a potential vulnerability that could expose the University to liability charges starting at $500,000.
St. Louis Post Dispatch reports:
“We are disheartened to have to take this step. However, Missouri’s newly enacted law regarding transgender care has created a new legal claim for patients who received these medications as minors,” Washington University said.
Officials said the claim creates “unsustainable liability for health care professionals and makes it untenable for us to continue to provide comprehensive transgender care for minor patients without subjecting the university and our providers to an unacceptable level of liability.”
