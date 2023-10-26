WATCH: Anti-Semite harasses Jewish mom while she picks her kids up from school

Social Media/X

A Washington, D.C. mother of three faced incredible ridicule this week after being called "the devil" by a man driving a black SUV, citing her Jewish faith.

In a video posted to X, the mother approached the man, respectfully asking him to clear the bike lane so she could collect her kids from school. Instead of complying, he countered by inquiring if she's Jewish.

“You a Jew?” he asked, to which the woman responds: “I am, in fact.”

The man laughed hysterically and said: "I knew it! I knew it! I knew you was [sic] a Jew! You people are the devil!"

He then called the woman "trash" and "entitled," and tells the person in the passenger seat to start recording the woman.

The woman recounted that she politely requested the man relocate his SUV as it obstructed the bike lane. Her intention was to cross the street safely with her child without encroaching on the path of oncoming traffic.

Yesterday in the bike lane:



Are you a Jew? You people are the devil@LaneSquattersDC @bikelane #bikedc pic.twitter.com/68fMz9RtLg — DC Trike Mom (@DCTrikeMom) October 25, 2023

"All I’m asking you to do is move out of the bike lane," repeated the woman in the footage.

"I don’t care what you’re asking, I don’t [have] to comply with you,” the man responds. "I don’t give a f*ck about your safety. Your life is not my concern," he added.

In the post to X, the woman said the exchange went on for a long time, and eventually she got flustered.

"I’m trying to ride my bike in the bike lane to pick up my kids," she reiterated, pointing out the driver had fully blocked the bike lane.

"I’m asking him to move out of the way," continued the mother of three, so "I started recording when he pulled his car forward and started cursing at me."

She mentioned capturing the man's license plate number but chose not to disclose it publicly.