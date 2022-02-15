Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

WATCH: David Menzies joins Steve Bannon's War Room live from Ambassador Bridge

David Menzies joins Steve Bannon to discuss the Freedom Convoy protests and Justin Trudeau.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 15, 2022
  • News Analysis

Rebel News reporter David Menzies joins Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the Freedom Convoy protests and the effect they've had on Canada and its prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada News Analysis Convoy Reports
