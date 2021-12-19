Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

WATCH: Ezra Levant joins Candice Malcolm for the 'Fake News Friday Award Show'

They discuss some of the worst news stories of the year, including a fake 'fact-check' on the CBC, a pathological front cover of the Toronto Star, and a racist, schizophrenic rant on the CBC.

  • Rebel Wire
  • December 19, 2021

Rebel News' Ezra Levant recently joined True North's Candice Malcolm for the season finale of Fake News Friday on The Candice Malcolm Show.

They discuss the reasons behind our biased and corrupt media landscape in Canada, dissect the broader failures of our liberal democracy during COVID, and talk about how we can all fight back to preserve our civil liberties.

