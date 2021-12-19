WATCH: Ezra Levant joins Candice Malcolm for the 'Fake News Friday Award Show'

By Ezra Levant Support Fight the Fines (non tax-deductible) Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 10515 Donors

Rebel News' Ezra Levant recently joined True North's Candice Malcolm for the season finale of Fake News Friday on The Candice Malcolm Show.

They discuss the reasons behind our biased and corrupt media landscape in Canada, dissect the broader failures of our liberal democracy during COVID, and talk about how we can all fight back to preserve our civil liberties.

They discuss some of the worst news stories of the year, including a fake “fact-check” on the CBC, a pathological front cover of the Toronto Star, and a racist, schizophrenic rant on the CBC.