WATCH: Ezra Levant talks Ireland migrant crisis on Outspoken with Dan Wootton

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant recently travelled to Ireland, where the country is in unrest over a massive influx of asylum seekers entering the country. Protests have erupted as Irish citizens have grown frustrated with their government's plan to house thousands of migrants with dubious refugee claims at a huge social and economic cost.

British political commentator Dan Wootton invited Levant on his show Outspoken to discuss what he saw in part of Dublin, Newtownmountkennedy and the small village of Dundrum.

“The Irish are being erased even though they are the indigenous people of their land – but they’re the first people I’ve seen pushback en masse against illegal immigration”

Rebel News founder @ezralevant reveals his exclusive reporting from on the ground in a devastated Ireland. pic.twitter.com/Z5K2jXqmtP — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) July 24, 2024

Explaining how the migrants have been making their way to Ireland from the United Kingdom, Levant told Wootton he heard a group who were all talking in British slang, showing how they were “fake refugees” who had “been hanging out in the U.K.” before travelling to Ireland for fear they might be sent to Rwanda or in hopes of better social handouts.

"Ireland was a safe country, nobody ever closed their gates ... Now, we're losing our safety. We're losing our identity. We're losing our Irishness," an Irish woman protesting against mass migration tells @EzraLevant.https://t.co/WqweK1yzHI pic.twitter.com/HLwkkpH2Zg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 23, 2024

The pair also discussed former Rebel Keean Bexte's questioning of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he vacationed on a beach in Tofino, British Columbia, along with the recent assassination attempt against former U.S. president Donald Trump and the Democratic Party replacing President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris.