Trudeau dodges questions in rare independent media interview

‘The Prime Minister has gone into hiding. He refuses to call a caucus meeting,’ said Keean Bexte, publisher for The Counter Signal. ‘His administration is hanging on by a thread.’

  • By Alex Dhaliwal
  • July 24, 2024
Justin Trudeau is confronted by Keean Bexte, publisher for The Counter Signal.
A Counter Signal exclusive with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed he took another excursion to Tofino, British Columbia amid declining support from Canadians and his caucus.

“The Prime Minister has gone into hiding. He refuses to call a caucus meeting,” said Keean Bexte, publisher for The Counter Signal. “His administration is hanging on by a thread.”

Following the Liberal Party’s shocking by-election defeat in Toronto-St. Paul’s last month, dissenters have popped up to condemn the prime minister. None more vehement than outgoing Liberal MP Wayne Long.

As reported by the Toronto Star, several Liberal MPs feel as Long does but fear reprisal for putting their necks on the line.

Liberal MP Ken McDonald, who earlier supported motions barring the carbon tax, and called for a leadership review, walked back his comments and would not seek re-election.

“For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,” Long said.

On Monday, Bexte asked the prime minister if he was seeking his replacement as party leader. “No, I am absolutely not,” Trudeau replied. “I am running in the next election.” 

“Are you concerned at all about your poll numbers?” the reporter asked. “No, I am not,” replied Trudeau.

A recent Abacus survey gave the Conservatives a 20-point lead over the Liberals. Trudeau's own approval rating hasn't fared much better, with 59% of those surveyed holding a negative opinion of the prime minister.

“Canadians are not in a decision mode right now,” he told CBC News in a June 17 interview. “What you tell a pollster … is very different from the choice Canadians end up making in an election campaign.”

Adding insult to injury, a recent study by Ipsos found that seven in 10 Canadians think Canada is “broken”.

Near the interview’s end, Bexte asked if Trudeau agreed with remarks from a cabinet minister, who looped in ‘climate change’ with Canadians taking vacations.

Health Minister Mark Holland earlier advised Canadians not to have “summer time fun” with the “future of the planet” at stake.

“How can you justify [going on vacation] on a large plane? Would you say you’re hiding from your caucus?” Bexte asked. Trudeau did not respond. 

On Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Trudeau would vacation until August 1 from an undisclosed dislocation, later confirmed to be Tofino, British Columbia by The Counter Signal. The specific location was not initially revealed for security reasons.

The prime minister, even for personal travel, must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons.

A PMO spokesperson said Trudeau would incur the cost of airline tickets and his stay with family. He did not clarify if that would include other expenses, including security and fuel. 

Rebel News did not receive a response by publication on the trip costs.

Trudeau also visited Tofino with family last August 18, costing taxpayers $287,285. “Additional payments may still be processed,” the PMO said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, growing increasingly agitated with Bexte, appeared to lay his hands on The Counter Signal publisher, leading to an altercation.

“Don’t put your hands on me,” Bexte said.

“Are you having a good time on vacation, sir?” Trudeau asked. “I’m happy to speak with you,” he replied. “This is the first time we’ve been able to speak with you.”

Trudeau repeatedly asked Bexte if he was on vacation then walked away.

Bexte attempted to ask the prime minister again if his vacation was appropriate, given those remarks. Again no response and his security detail intervened.

The prime minister has taken 680 “personal” days up until last November, according to a National Post analysis of his public itineraries. He took personal days once every four days (24%), excluding election campaigns.

The PMO claimed he took calls with staff, calls with stakeholders, and briefings with officials those days.

Last year, Trudeau and his family billed taxpayers at least $678,000 for three vacations.

He later visited a luxury resort in Jamaica, owned and operated by Peter Green, a family friend and Trudeau Foundation. The Trudeaus received $84,000 in free accommodation last Christmas.

