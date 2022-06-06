WATCH: Final thoughts on the 2022 World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, we were joined by Rebel News reporter Lewis Brackpool to discuss his final thoughts on this year's gathering of the elite in Davos, Switzerland.

While many members of the mainstream media were welcomed at the event with open arms and official bright name tags, independent media including the team reporting on behalf of Rebel News were essentially shunned from speaking to attendees once they were made aware of who they were speaking with.

Promoting increased globalization as an antidote to the most pressing societal issues like inflation, high energy prices, the supply chain crisis, and even their self-described most critical issue, climate change, the wealthy and powerful elite who converge annually in Davos seemingly revel in their outsized influence over their supposedly "democratic societies."

Regarding their self-described most 'existential' issue, climate change, the World Economic Forum's official website had this to say: "There have been many lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, but none more pronounced than the need for collaboration. We have all had to work together as individuals and organizations to identify the way forward. This spirit now needs to be transposed to tackling climate change, the world’s most pressing existential issue.

